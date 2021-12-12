STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC, TDP cadre clash in Andhra village during festival 

The ruling party activists, who are followers of Mantralayam MLA Y Balanagi Reddy, reportedly resorted to attack when Tikka Reddy was participating in Jatara celebrations.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: YSRC activists allegedly attacked TDP Mantralayam in-charge P Tikka Reddy and his followers in Pedda Bompalli village of Kosigi mandal on Saturday, creating a tense situation in the village. 

Immediately, the followers of Tikka Reddy  rescued him.

At least five TDP activists were injured. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Sub inspector of Kosigi police station Danunjaya said that two groups of Pedda Bompalli quarrelled over participation of TDP activists in Rathotsavam as part of Bompalli Jatara celebrations on Saturday against the agreement of a non-political festival.  

No one attacked Tikka Reddy, he said. 

Comments

