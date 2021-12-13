Aadhaar must for temple seva tickets

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Devotees will have to produce their Aadhaar cards to avail seva tickets at Srisailam temple from Monday, said temple EO S Lavanna.

Under the new system, the devotees will have to produce a photocopy of Aadhaar card at ticket counters for garbhalayam abhishekam, mass abhishekam, kumkumarchana, kalyanotsavam, arjitha homam and sparsha darshanam, the EO said in a press release here on Sunday.

The temple has also facilitated the online booking of arjitha seva tickets. He also advised the devotees not to approach any mediators for the seva tickets.