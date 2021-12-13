STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aadhaar must for temple seva tickets

The temple has also facilitated the online booking of arjitha seva tickets. The temple EO also advised the devotees not to approach any mediators for the seva tickets.

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Devotees will have to produce their Aadhaar cards to avail seva tickets at Srisailam temple from Monday, said temple EO S Lavanna.

Under the new system, the devotees will have to produce a photocopy of Aadhaar card at ticket counters for garbhalayam abhishekam, mass abhishekam, kumkumarchana, kalyanotsavam, arjitha homam and sparsha darshanam, the EO said in a press release here on Sunday.

The temple has also facilitated the online booking of arjitha seva tickets. He also advised the devotees not to approach any mediators for the seva tickets.

