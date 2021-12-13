STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Action sought against Hetero pharma unit in Vizag for pollution

The pharma company allegedly laid a three-foot wide pipeline without any clearances. The pipeline is intended to carry effluents from the plant to be dumped in the sea, the Human Rights Forum said.

Published: 13th December 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Varthur lake

Image for representational purposes only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded official action against the Hetero Drugs pharmaceutical unit near Rajayyapeta in Nakkapalli mandal of Visakhapatnam district. 

The pharmaceutical company allegedly laid a three-foot wide pipeline without any clearances. The pipeline is intended to carry effluents from the plant to be dumped in the sea, the HRF said.

“Hetero Drugs laid the pipeline for a distance of about 4 km before the local fishermen noticed it 12 days ago and staged a protest which led to the stopping of the work,” HRF representatives K Anuradha, Jaha Aara and VS Krishna said.

In a statement here on Sunday, they added Narsipatnam RDO, who visited the area subsequently, reportedly said the pipeline laying is improper and that no clearance was obtained for the same. 

They said the toxins being let out have had a deleterious effect on human health and marine ecosystems. Apart from being dumped into the sea, the bio-accumulative and toxic wastes generated by the plant have found their way into the surface and groundwater sources, the HRF alleged.

Over the years, these toxic pharmaceutical chemicals have taken a toll on human health, animal life and vegetation in the area. “This is the reason why the local fisherfolks do not want more pipelines to carry and dump poison into the environment,” they said.

They said the locals pointed out to them the serious health effects they have to live with ever since the company began production. “Dizziness, difficulty in breathing, rapid heart rate, anaemia, headaches and tremors are common among the people there,” they claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Rights Forum Nakkapalli Hetero pharma unit effluent dumping in sea
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp