STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Energy efficient technology in YSR-Jagananna colonies

The energy-efficient designs are expected to reduce power consumption by 20 per cent.

Published: 13th December 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Primary drivers of the residential demand have been the ready-to-move-in units and the affordable housing segment.

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials are planning to implement world-class energy efficiency technology in YSR-Jagananna colonies to provide a better environment in homes, save energy and reduce construction cost. Ahead of the national seminar on Energy Conservation Building Code - Residential Buildings’ ECBC-R called ‘Eco-Niwas Samhita (ENS)’ to be held in Vijayawada on December 16, special chief secretary for Housing Ajay Jain, during a telephonic review with officials, said that the government was focussing on implementing global energy efficiency measures in 28.3 lakh houses with the support of Indo-Swiss BEEP.

He, however, said that utilising energy-efficient building designs in the construction of houses is only an option for beneficiaries of housing schemes, not mandatory. The energy-efficient designs are expected to reduce power consumption by 20 per cent. Since the construction of 28.3 lakh houses is the biggest programme in the country, the Chief Minister has emphasised the need for maintaining the high quality of construction, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government YSR Jagananna colonies
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp