Energy efficient technology in YSR-Jagananna colonies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials are planning to implement world-class energy efficiency technology in YSR-Jagananna colonies to provide a better environment in homes, save energy and reduce construction cost. Ahead of the national seminar on Energy Conservation Building Code - Residential Buildings’ ECBC-R called ‘Eco-Niwas Samhita (ENS)’ to be held in Vijayawada on December 16, special chief secretary for Housing Ajay Jain, during a telephonic review with officials, said that the government was focussing on implementing global energy efficiency measures in 28.3 lakh houses with the support of Indo-Swiss BEEP.

He, however, said that utilising energy-efficient building designs in the construction of houses is only an option for beneficiaries of housing schemes, not mandatory. The energy-efficient designs are expected to reduce power consumption by 20 per cent. Since the construction of 28.3 lakh houses is the biggest programme in the country, the Chief Minister has emphasised the need for maintaining the high quality of construction, he said.