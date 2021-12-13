First Omicron case in Andhra Pradesh as Ireland returnee tests positive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported its first Omicron case on Sunday as a 34-year-old international traveller, who came from Ireland to Vizianagaram, tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19.

Dr. G Hymavathi, Director of Public Health Department, said the air traveller who arrived at Mumbai airport from Ireland, tested negative in RT-PCR test. Hence, he was allowed to travel in the country. He arrived at Visakhapatnam on November 27 and went to Vizianagaram. In the RT-PCR test conducted in Vizianagaram, he tested positive for Covid-19. His sample was sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the report came out positive.

“However, in the retest (RT-PCR) conducted on December 11, he tested negative for Covid-19, indicating that he has recovered. He does not have any Covid symptoms now. He looks hale and healthy. There are no other Omicron cases in the State,” Dr. Hymavathi told TNIE. But as a precautionary measure, he has been kept under observation.

According to sources, he is a native of Vizianagaram and visited his parents-in-law in Visakhapatnam. After arriving in Vizag and tested negative, he visited Tirupati and Simhachalam along with his family members by train. He went to his native place by bus on December 3.

Having learnt about the arrival of a foreign returnee, the Medical and Health Department conducted a Covid test on December 4. The next day, his test result came out positive and the sample was sent to the CCMB for genome sequencing. Immediately, he went to his in-laws’ house, where he has been in home isolation.

Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer P Ramana Kumari said Covid tests were conducted for all 40 primary and secondary contacts of the foreign returnee and all of them tested negative. As a precautionary measure, they have been kept in home isolation, the DM&HO said.

Enhanced surveillance

15,700 No. of foreign returnees from Dec 1

12,700 No. of returnees traced & tested

Fifteen No. of returnees tested positive

20,58,490 Total recoveries

10 genome sequencing results out

Five more results awaited

1,912 No. of active cases in AP

Of 15,700 international travellers, 12,700 traced

After he tested positive for Omicron, about 100 possible contacts who were at the Primary Health Centre where he underwent Covid test, and at places where he visited in Vizianagaram and another 100 in Visakhapatnam are being tested, the DM&HO said.

A total of 15 foreign returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 in RT-PCR tests in the State so far and their samples have been sent to the CCMB for genome sequencing. Ten test results came out and one has tested positive so far. The results of remaining five samples are awaited.

In all, 15,700 international travellers have arrived in the State since December 1. Out of the total travellers, 12,700 have been traced and tested.

The Medical Health Department to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour.