Passenger footfall, flight activity increase in Vizag airport

VISAKHAPATNAM: After taking a beating as a result of the first and second waves of Covid-19, the air traffic at Visakhapatnam airport is soaring and set to cross two lakh footfall for December. From May till December 10, the airport registered over one million footfall.

Speaking to TNIE, airport director K Srinavasa Rao said the airport recorded 1.81 lakh passenger footfall in November, which showed hope that the figure in the current month will cross 2 lakh in view of the upcoming festival and marriage season.

“The air traffic suffered a severe setback across the country due to the pandemic. It is limping back to normalcy now and may reach the pre-Covid levels in Visakhapatnam soon. Though there is no immediate threat of the third wave in the wake of the new Omicron variant, the civil aviation authorities are closely watching the situation.”

The flight activity is also likely to go up since a new service to Tirupati from Vizag is expected to begin this Thursday. The airport is seeing 54 arrivals and departures every day now, he added. From 45,726 in May, the passenger footfall at the airport went up to 1,82,128 in November.

Visakhapatnam is now connected to most domestic destinations, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkota, Kurnool, Raipur and Port Blair. The number of daily flight movement is likely to reach 70 in the summer schedule.