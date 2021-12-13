Provide security to Thikka Reddy: Chandrababu Naidu to Andhra Pradesh DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday urged Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang to safeguard democracy and restore normalcy by taking stringent action against the perpetrators of non-stop attacks on the TDP leaders across the State.

Naidu wrote a letter to the DGP, saying that the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated to an alarming low. “The latest in the series of incidents was the attack on TDP Kurnool district leader Thikka Reddy. He was attacked when he was attending a procession of Lord Anjaneyaswamy in Pedda Bompalle village in Kosigi mandal,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief said that the ruling party’s henchmen attempted a brutal attack on Thikka Reddy, who was fortunately saved by the local TDP cadre. In the attack, five TDP cadre were injured, he said, while reminding state police chief that in February 2020, Thikka Reddy was injured in an attack by the YSRCP goons.

Though Thikka Reddy was facing threat to his life from the ruling party, it was appalling to see that there has been no action from the police. “At least now, adequate security should be provided to Thikka Reddy. Else, in the event of any untoward incident targeting him, the State government will be held responsible,” the TDP chief said.