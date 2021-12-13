Andhra Pradesh Covid cases: Vizag, Prakasam & Kadapa see no growth; 201 recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 160 new Covid infections from over 30,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. This took the gross in the State to 20,74,868 from over 3.07 crore sample tests.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 37 new infections followed by 29 in East Godavari while the remaining 11 districts reported less than 20 infections each. Kadapa, Prakasam and Vizianagaram did not report any new positives in the 24 hours.

The combined single-day spike of the Rayalaseema districts stood at a little over 50 and 21 in the three north coastal districts.

More than 200 patients recovered from the virus taking the gross past 20.58 lakh and brought down the active cases to 1,912. East Godavari has the highest of 432 active cases while the other districts have less than 300 caseload. Five districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of five in Kurnool.

These five districts contribute 200 active cases to the overallnumbers.

Only one fatality was reported in the State from Krishna district after which the overall deaths in the district rose to 1,469, the second highest in the State.