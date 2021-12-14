STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,981 kg of seized ganja worth Rs 5.9 crore incinerated by Andhra Pradesh DRI

The seized ganja was handed over to the Custom House, Visakhapatnam, for storage/destruction after taking samples for further chemical analysis to establish the psychotropic substance.

Published: 14th December 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  A huge quantity of 2,981 kg of ganja seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was incinerated. In another raid, 1,500 kg of ganja was seized in Vizianagaram district. Meanwhile, police continued their drive to destroy ganja crop in the AOB. 

BAV Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam, on Monday said 2,981 kg of ganja worth Rs 5.96 crore was seized by the DRI in three separate raids under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 

The seized ganja was handed over to the Custom House, Visakhapatnam, for storage/destruction after taking samples for further chemical analysis to establish the psychotropic substance.  “The contraband was disposed of by way of incineration in the APPCB authorised facility at Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada,’’ Srinivasa said.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram police seized nearly 1,500 kg of ganja while it was being smuggled in a van at Siripuram village in Gantyada mandal. While conducting a vehicle check at Siripuram junction, a police team led by Gantyada Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar Naidu, found a vehicle coming from Srungavarapukota going back. On suspicion, the police chased the van. After going some distance, ganja smugglers abandoned their vehicle in an agricultural field and fled. The police seized 1,500 kg of ganja from the van.

Ganja crop in 75 acres destroyed in agency

Visakhapatnam police continued Operation Parivarthana and destroyed ganja in 75 acres in Boddujivva, Pusalapalem, Donipolalu and Lamburu hamlets in Tummangula panchayat of Chintapalli mandal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Ganja Andhra Pradesh police
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp