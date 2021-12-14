2,981 kg of seized ganja worth Rs 5.9 crore incinerated by Andhra Pradesh DRI

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A huge quantity of 2,981 kg of ganja seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was incinerated. In another raid, 1,500 kg of ganja was seized in Vizianagaram district. Meanwhile, police continued their drive to destroy ganja crop in the AOB.

BAV Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam, on Monday said 2,981 kg of ganja worth Rs 5.96 crore was seized by the DRI in three separate raids under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The seized ganja was handed over to the Custom House, Visakhapatnam, for storage/destruction after taking samples for further chemical analysis to establish the psychotropic substance. “The contraband was disposed of by way of incineration in the APPCB authorised facility at Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada,’’ Srinivasa said.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram police seized nearly 1,500 kg of ganja while it was being smuggled in a van at Siripuram village in Gantyada mandal. While conducting a vehicle check at Siripuram junction, a police team led by Gantyada Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar Naidu, found a vehicle coming from Srungavarapukota going back. On suspicion, the police chased the van. After going some distance, ganja smugglers abandoned their vehicle in an agricultural field and fled. The police seized 1,500 kg of ganja from the van.

Ganja crop in 75 acres destroyed in agency

Visakhapatnam police continued Operation Parivarthana and destroyed ganja in 75 acres in Boddujivva, Pusalapalem, Donipolalu and Lamburu hamlets in Tummangula panchayat of Chintapalli mandal.