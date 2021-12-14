Andhra  Pradesh to get genome sequencing lab in a week, vaccination drive to be expedited

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to intensify the vaccination drive in the State as it is the only solution to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Jagan, who reviewed the preparedness of the State to tackle the Omicron threat, asked officials to coordinate with the Centre and get the required number of vaccines so as to complete the full vaccination (double dose) of all the eligible beneficiaries by January end.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that RT-PCR tests are being conducted in airports in the wake of the Omicron variant and said a genome sequencing lab will be set up in the State in another one week. They explained that fever surveys were being continued and at present, the 32nd Fever Survey was in progress. There are 1,912 active Covid cases in the State. The recovery rate stood at 99.21 per cent and positivity rate 0.52 per cent.

Reviewing the progress of works related to construction of village and urban clinics and Nadu Nedu works in government hospitals, the Chief Minister instructed officials to display ‘before-after’ photos after completion of works. Officials were instructed to expedite the construction of new medical colleges and create awareness among the people on Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals.

The Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to make village clinics referral points.

3 cancer hospitals

Officials were directed to set up three special cancer hospitals in three regions of the State to ensure super speciality services for cancer patients. He opined that such arrangements will ease the burden on the people, who are forced to go to other places for treatment spending much money. He said treatment for cancer should be covered under Aarogyasri and directed the officials to strengthen the Aarogya Mitra system. He instructed the officials to ensure efficient maintenance of 104 and 108 vehicles without any errors. Officials were asked to take one district as a unit and keep buffer vehicles and get the maintenance done for them regularly.

The Chief Minister has given nod to set up MRI scanning in Visakhapatnam, MRI scanning and CathLab in Kakinada, CathLab in Kurnool, Anesthesia, Ophthalmology and ENT in Araku and Paderu with an estimated cost of Rs 37.03 crore. The recruitment in the health department would be completed by the end of February.

Tracking foreign returnees a tough job in EG

KAKINADA: Tracking of foreign returnees has become a difficult task for the officials of East Godavari district. The State government mandates 14 days quarantine for foreign returnees amid growing Omicron threat, but many of them were not following it. Some of them, officials said, have changed their phone numbers after reaching the State. On average, 150 to 200 people are arriving in the district from abroad. All those must be quarantined for 14 days and after 8 days, they should undergo Covid test. From December 1, 2,600 foreign returnees reached the State,” Covid nodal officer Dr. V Nagabhusan said.

Vaxometer

6,43,50,043 doses of Covid vaccine were administered

3,76,71,541 people vaccinated

1,09,93,039 get single jab

2,66,78,502 take both the jabs

Oxygen plants

43 hospitals have oxygen plants and 69 more will be set up

44 PSA plants will be available in government hospitals by the end of December

23,457 oxygen concentrators, 27,311 D type cylinders are available in the state