Guntur Municipal Corporation council discusses 93 questions, 94 proposals

GUNTUR: A general body meeting under the leadership of Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu was held at the GMC Council Hall on Monday with an agenda to solve various issues of the 57 divisions of the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

As many as 93 questions, 94 proposals, and 15 preambles were discussed during the course of the meeting. Some of the major issues on the agenda were damaged roads due to incomplete UGD works, the progress of AMRUT water scheme works in Gorantla, the proposed RUB constructions, establishment of a G+8 commercial complex in PVK Naidu Market with Rs 163.36 crore.

On the other hand, the TDP leaders raised the OTS scheme and alleged that through the scheme, the government was burdening the people when they have just survived the economic crisis caused due to Covid-19. This led to a heated discussion between YSRCP and TDP corporators.

Further, the council members agreed on taking action to prevent occupying of GMC lands. They also decided to fill vacant school assistant posts in the municipal schools.