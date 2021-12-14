STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh PRC panel report disappoints employees’ associations

However, the associations said they have constituted another committee to study the PRC report and take their grievances to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh employees’ associations attend a meeting with committee of secretaries on PRC in Secretariat on Friday, Dec 3, 2021.

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh employees’ associations attend a meeting with committee of secretaries on PRC in Secretariat on Friday, Dec 3, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Expressing disappointment over the recommendations made by the committee of secretaries to the Chief Minister on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report, leaders of different employees associations said they will put forth their demands before the CM.

Stating that the fitment recommended by the Committee of Secretaries is not acceptable, AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkatarami Reddy hoped that the Chief Minister takes the final decision in favour of the employees. He said there is a lot of difference between the pay scales of central and State government employees, and the PRC should not be considered on the lines of the Centre. 

Leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati, which were already protesting demanding that the government disclose the PRC report and resolve several demands pertaining to the employees, welcomed the uploading of the PRC report in a government online portal.  However, the associations said they have constituted another committee to study the PRC report and take their grievances to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Stating that PRC is one of the 71 demands they put before the government, AP JAC chief B Venkateswarulu said the protests will continue till they get a written assurance from the government on implementation of the PRC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh PRC Pay Revision Commission Andhra Pradesh employees unions
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp