Andhra Pradesh PRC panel report disappoints employees’ associations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing disappointment over the recommendations made by the committee of secretaries to the Chief Minister on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report, leaders of different employees associations said they will put forth their demands before the CM.

Stating that the fitment recommended by the Committee of Secretaries is not acceptable, AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkatarami Reddy hoped that the Chief Minister takes the final decision in favour of the employees. He said there is a lot of difference between the pay scales of central and State government employees, and the PRC should not be considered on the lines of the Centre.

Leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati, which were already protesting demanding that the government disclose the PRC report and resolve several demands pertaining to the employees, welcomed the uploading of the PRC report in a government online portal. However, the associations said they have constituted another committee to study the PRC report and take their grievances to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Stating that PRC is one of the 71 demands they put before the government, AP JAC chief B Venkateswarulu said the protests will continue till they get a written assurance from the government on implementation of the PRC.