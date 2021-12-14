STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Presumed dead, Andhra youth shows up after funeral

A person presumed dead showed up much to the surprise of his family, one week after they had performed his last rites.

Published: 14th December 2021

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A person presumed dead showed up much to the surprise of his family, one week after they had performed his last rites. According to reports, local people of Palamaneru town found a person who fell on road, 15 days ago. Then, he was shifted to government hospital. On December 7, the victim died while undergoing treatment. Hospital staff informed the police as no one came forward to claim the body. 

Meanwhile, someone identified the victim as Boyakonda from Chinnuru of Gangavaram mandal. Police alerted Venkataramana and Ellamma, parents of Boyakonda, about the incident. They visited the hospital and confirmed that it was their son based on some identification marks. They also expressed their inability to perform the last rites. Then, police, along with municipal staff, performed last rites on December 8 at Vaddonikunta burial ground. 

Boyakonda’s family used to beg at traffic junctions and he had gone to another village for begging and didn’t return for a few days. After receiving the information from police, Venkataramana and Ellamma thought their son has died. Circle Inspector Bhaskar said that they are trying to collect details of the deceased.

