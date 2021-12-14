STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP to step up stir against Andhra government's One Time Settlement scheme

Describing the OTS collections as a ‘noose’ around the neck of poor beneficiaries, the Telugu Desam Party decided to hold Statewide protests at mandal and municipal offices on December 20.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The TDP strategy committee, which met under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, resolved to step up the agitation against the ‘forcible collection’ from poor families in the name of One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme by the current dispensation. 

Describing the OTS collections as a ‘noose’ around the neck of poor beneficiaries, the Telugu Desam Party decided to hold Statewide protests at mandal and municipal offices on December 20 and demand that the government give ‘free registrations’ to the housing beneficiaries. The protests would resume at district collectorates on December 23.

