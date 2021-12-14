STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

V-SAT from April 25, 2022 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The V-C said, “Last year, 1,602 students, which is 94 per cent of the eligible students, were placed in 65 reputed companies like TCS, IBM, WIPRO, etc., with handsome packages.”

Published: 14th December 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Exams; letters; complaints

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In-charge vice-chancellor of Vignan’s Deemed to be University, Dr. KV Krishna Kishore, has released the admission notification for the academic year 2022-23 for admission into B. Tech, B. Pharmacy and B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture and all other UG, PG and Ph.D programmes. 

Admissions into B. Tech, B. Pharmacy and B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture programmes will be based on the candidates’ performance in “Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-SAT)”, an online exam conducted across 36 test centres in India. It will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2022 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The V-C said, “Last year, 1,602 students, which is 94 per cent of the eligible students, were placed in 65 reputed companies like TCS, IBM, WIPRO, etc., with handsome packages.” Assistant Registrar A Gouri Sankar informed that V-SAT applications are available at all Vignan offices.

Students can also apply online on the university website. He informed that under the scholarship scheme, the first 100 rankers will get 75 per cent scholarship in tuition fee, 101 – 200 can avail  50 per cent scholarship, 201-400 rankers will get 25 per cent scholarship and 401-2,000 rankers will get 10 per cent scholarship in tuition fee.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vignans deemed to be university VSAT Vignans Scholastic Aptitude Test
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp