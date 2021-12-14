V-SAT from April 25, 2022 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In-charge vice-chancellor of Vignan’s Deemed to be University, Dr. KV Krishna Kishore, has released the admission notification for the academic year 2022-23 for admission into B. Tech, B. Pharmacy and B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture and all other UG, PG and Ph.D programmes.

Admissions into B. Tech, B. Pharmacy and B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture programmes will be based on the candidates’ performance in “Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-SAT)”, an online exam conducted across 36 test centres in India. It will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2022 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The V-C said, “Last year, 1,602 students, which is 94 per cent of the eligible students, were placed in 65 reputed companies like TCS, IBM, WIPRO, etc., with handsome packages.” Assistant Registrar A Gouri Sankar informed that V-SAT applications are available at all Vignan offices.

Students can also apply online on the university website. He informed that under the scholarship scheme, the first 100 rankers will get 75 per cent scholarship in tuition fee, 101 – 200 can avail 50 per cent scholarship, 201-400 rankers will get 25 per cent scholarship and 401-2,000 rankers will get 10 per cent scholarship in tuition fee.