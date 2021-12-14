STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YS Vivekananda Reddy murder accused seeks protection

YS Vivekananda Reddy

YS Vivekananda Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Claiming that he was being pressured to give false testimony in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, his personal assistant M Venkata Krishna Reddy approached Kadapa superintendent of police KKN Anburajan on Monday seeking police protection for him and his family. 

In his four-page representation, Venkata Reddy, one of the accused in the murder case, who was arrested and later granted bail, said that he is being pressured to testify that Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy and a few other politicians were involved in the murder.

In his representation, Venkata Reddy said he worked as assistant librarian in Pulivendula Loyola Aided Degree College and was transferred to Kadapa Arts College on September 17, 2021. He said for 30 years, he worked as personal assistant of Vivekananda Reddy.

He said on the day when Vivekananda was murdered, he had gone to his house in the morning as usual. “At that time, Vivekananda was sleeping. Suddenly watchman Ranganna came running saying that sir had fallen down. I and Prakash rushed inside and found Vivekananda in a pool of blood in the bathroom,” he said. Venkata Krishna Reddy said after 13 days, Yerra Gangi Reddy, Prakash and himself were arrested. “After the CBI took over the case, I was pressured to give false testimony,” he alleged. 

