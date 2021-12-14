Weekly positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh declines to 0.52 per cent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State has reported a decline in the weekly Covid positivity rate from 0.64 per cent to 0.52 per cent in the last two weeks, thanks to the single-day surges remaining under 200. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 6.74 per cent.

In the 24 hours ending Monday at 9 am, the State logged a little over 100 new infections from over 21,000 samples tested — a sharp decline from the previous day’s figures of 160 cases from over 30,000 tests.

Chittoor, once again, registered the highest of 36 new cases followed by 20 in Visakhapatnam and 17 in East Godavari.

The three north coastal districts reported 23 new cases while four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 42 infections. Only three districts reported more number of cases when compared to Sunday.

A total of 141 patients recovered from the virus taking the gross to 20.58 lakh and bringing down the caseload to 1,878. East Godavari has the highest of 427 active cases Krishna reported the only fatality in the State, taking the overall toll to 14,467.