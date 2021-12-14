STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman ends life over issues with partner

Police informed that Ahalya was from Kavulur village of G Kondur mandal. She moved in with her cousin Songa Sasi Kumar (26) in Gudavalli village after their parents refused to get them married.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 22-year-old woman committed suicide at her residence in Gannavaram late on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Kancharla Ahalya. Gannavaram police said disputes with her live-in partner have been identified as reasons behind the extreme step.

They informed that Ahalya was from Kavulur village of G Kondur mandal. She moved in with her cousin Songa Sasi Kumar (26) in Gudavalli village after their parents refused to get them married. Both Sasi and Ahalya were in a relationship for the last two years. While Sasi Kumar worked at a private firm, Ahalya used to work at a beauty parlour in Kondapalli. 

“The woman left her home three months ago and began living with Sasi. She committed suicide on Sunday night as they were having disagreements,” police said. When Sasi Kumar and his family found her lying unconscious, they informed her parents and the police. A case has been registered and probe is on. The body was sent to Vijayawada GGH for postmortem. 

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni: 040-66202000

