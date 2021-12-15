Amaravati Padayatra concludes at Alipiri

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: ‘Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam’ padayatra taken out by farmers and women of Amaravati region, which commenced in Amaravati on November 1 and passed through four districts covering 400 kms, concluded at Alipiri, the gateway of the hill town of Tirumala, on Tuesday.

Farmers took out a rally in Tirupati. Hundreds of farmers and leaders of political parties including CPI, CPI(M) and Jana Sena took part in the rally. Leaders of the Amaravati JAC have offered prayers at Alipiri and demanded that the state government continue Amaravati as the State capital.

“We have travelled almost 44 days to reach Tirumala. We have faced severe troubles during the Padayatra. We are very happy to conclude the Padayatra at Alipiri and this is not an end, but a start,” Amaravati JAC leader Siva Reddy said. “Amaravati should be made the only capital of the state irrespective of political tussles. The Chief Minister is trying to keep the lands of Amaravati barren. Jagan accepted the proposal of Amaravati capital when he was Leader of the Opposition,” he pointed out.

Farmers and women of Amaravati region are going to have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, ‘Andhra Pradesh Abhivrudhi Porata Samithi’ leaders conducted a rally in the city in support of the three-capital proposal. Members of the samithi took out a rally from Komal reddy circle to MR Palli circle. A few of the students allegedly destroyed flex boards of the Amaravati padayatra erected in the city. Tirupati UrbanPolice have made security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents keeping the Amaravati farmers padayatra in the city.

Meanwhile, uncertainty is still continuing on the proposed public meeting of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, scheduled to be held on December 17 as their request was rejected by the Tirupati Urban police. The police raised objections to the public meeting stating that it would lead to huge traffic jams. The farmers have moved the AP High court seeking nod for conducting the meeting.