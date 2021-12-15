Andhra government urges people to use star-rated electrical appliances to save power

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday urged the general public to use star-rated electrical appliances at homes which would help them save around 40% power on average.

Addressing a meeting after organising a rally participated by students and NGOs, on the first day of the National Energy Conservation Week in Vijayawada, secretary for energy Srikant Nagulapalli said the State government has decided to encourage energy efficiency in all key energy-intensive sectors, particularly in industry, buildings, agriculture, municipal, etc.

He said the government was contemplating achieving electricity saving of 10,000 MU under phase one against the scope of saving around 15,000 MU by implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency measures.

“In all, 42 government departments have set up energy conservation cells so far. Andhra is the only state in the country that issued a GO for setting energy conservation cells in government departments,’’ Srikanth said.

The government has issued an order on AP Energy Conservation Building Code to implement energy efficiency in the building sector which paves the way for savings of around 35 to 40 per cent of energy.

He said that providing 24x7 high quality, reliable and cost-effective power at affordable charges is the key objective of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. “To achieve his objective, the energy department is fully focusing on energy efficiency activities,’’ he said.

Stating that using energy efficiency is one of the fastest, most cost-effective ways to save money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs, and meet growing energy demand, he said that people’s participation is key for promoting energy efficiency.