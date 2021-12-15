Andhra Pradesh’s Covid recovery rate better than national average

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid recovery rate of 99.21 per cent is higher than the national average of 98.36 per cent. Similarly, the mortality rate is also lesser than the national average. The mortality rate in the State is 0.7 per cent as against 1.37 per cent in the country, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Speaking at a review on the Covid situation in the State, Jagan appreciated the officials for the good work done during the precarious situation. He said there was every need to take all possible precautions as the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has the nature of spreading fast.

“Tracking and testing of people coming to the State from foreign countries is of high importance. Officials should review the situation periodically and take suitable action accordingly,’’ he stressed.

Jagan said all necessary steps should be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 till the entire targeted population in the State are vaccinated. “Hundred percent vaccination of first dose should be completed by this month end and double vaccination of all the eligible beneficiaries should be completed as soon as possible,’’ he said.

Stating that Nellore district achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination, the Chief Minister complimented the officials for the success. He asked the collectors of Srikakulam, East Godavari, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam, which are lagging in reaching the vaccination targets, to expedited vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh logged another 132 new Covid infections from the more than 29,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am taking the overall infections to more than 20.75 lakh. The total number of samples tested so far in the State has now crossed 3.08 crore.

Srikakulam reported the highest of 36 new infections while eight districts reported less than 10 new infections. Kurnool reported the lowest of one new case.

A total of 186 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.58 lakh and bringing down the active cases further down to 1,823. Kurnool has the lowest of five active cases while East Godavari has highest of 407 active cases. Krishna reported the lone fatality in the State, taking the gross deaths to 14,468.

