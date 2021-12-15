Nine killed as bus plunges into stream in Andhra's West Godavari district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least nine persons were killed while some others suffered injuries after an AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus fell into a stream in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

The bus was carrying around 47 passengers when it fell into the Jalleru stream from a narrow culvert, information reaching here said.

Police and eyewitnesses said the RTC bus driver lost control over the steering on the narrow culvert when a lorry came in the opposite direction. The bus rammed into the railing and fell into the stream from a height of 50 feet. Locals and police rushed to the spot and brought out the passengers.

Nine persons, including the driver, died while the injured were shifted to Jangareddygudem and Eluru government hospitals. Police, fire service personnel and locals are taking up rescue operations at the stream.

The bus was on its way to Jangareddygudem from Velerupad.