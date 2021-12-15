STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pilgrims spot tiger on Srisailam forest route 

A tense situation prevailed after a tiger was spotted near Nagaluti Base Camp in Nallamala Forest on Tuesday under Atmakur forest division. 

Published: 15th December 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaluti forest official talking to the four youngsters who spotted the tiger

Nagaluti forest official talking to the four youngsters who spotted the tiger (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A tense situation prevailed after a tiger was spotted near Nagaluti Base Camp in Nallamala Forest on Tuesday under Atmakur forest division. 

Four youngsters, Sujith, Yeswanth, Madhusudhan and Mahesh, from Kodumuru, were walking to Srisailam Temple through the forest from Venkatapuram village when they noticed a tiger near the footpath route. 

Speaking to TNIE, Nagaluti Forest Section Range Officer S Chandra Sekhar said 20 members of a devotee group including 16 Shiva devotees and a group of four youngsters from Kodumur were headed towards Srisailam on foot from Venkatapuram village through Nallamala Forest. The four stopped midway for a break while the rest of the group kept walking. After they crossed their milestone of walking for seven kilometers, they found the tiger resting on a hill, 40-50 feet away from their pathway.

“They immediately headed to the forest base camp office, which was close to where they were. The youngsters then called the forest officials and intimated them about the situation,” the forest range officer said. The forest staff rushed to the spot and picked them up safely, he added. 

Chandra Sekhar informed that a separate vehicle was arranged for the group so that they could reach Srisailam He appealed to the people including devotees to not use the Nallmala forest pathway to reach Srisailam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nallamala forest Nagaluti base camp Srisailam forest route Srisailam forest tiger
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp