Andhra Pradesh Skill Corporation signs MoU with Cambridge varsity for English training 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambridge University English (a unit of Cambridge University, UK), an International authority in English language, to offer training programmes through the English labs in skill development colleges across the State.

Through these language labs, the APSSDC will launch a state-wide English language training programme for college students and job aspirants. Cambridge English will handle the English language training strategy, benchmarking, curriculum, assessment, learning materials, teacher training and development and the APSSDC will monitor the execution and outcome of the programme.

Students will be provided with digital, classroom and blended learning modules based on their skill levels. A state-wide benchmarking assessment will be done as part of the initiative. At the end of the programme, students will be assessed and Cambridge University Certificate and CEFR scorecard will be given to them. As part of the initiative, Launchpad LLC, Execution partner of Cambridge English, will provide free access to learning portal and mobile app for the students.

As part of the initiative, Launchpad LLC, Execution partner of Cambridge English, will provide free access to learning portal and mobile app for the students. Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation managing director N Bangara Raju and Cambridge Assessment English (Regional Director) TK Arunachalam exchanged the agreements in the APSSDC office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Bangara Raju said that the Cambridge university certifications carry a high value and will help the students improve their employability.