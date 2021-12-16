Centre not putting any effort to fulfill assurances: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Centre is not putting any effort to fulfill the assurances made to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act, the YSRC on Wednesday demanded that the Centre immediately fulfill its assurance of according Special Category Status to the State.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, YSRC MPs alleged that it was former CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s acts which had deprived the State of SCS. They also said that all political parties should come to a single platform to fight for the interests of the State and criticised the Opposition TDP and BJP for not joining hands with the ruling party for the better interests of the State. Chittoor MP N Reddappa criticised the BJP for neglecting Andhra Pradesh as it has absolute majority at the Centre. “If the party continues to neglect the State, people will revolt one day,’’ he said. Another MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy said four districts of the State suffered severe damages due to the recent rains.