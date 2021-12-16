Leopard attacks 2 on Tirumala ghat road

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Two persons suffered minor injuries after they were reportedly attacked by a leopard on the ghat road leading to Tirumala on Wednesday night. The TTD has stopped the movement of two-wheelers to Tirumala soon after the incident.

According to the injured and TTD vigilance officials, the incident took place around 7 pm at the 8 km milestone. Ramakrishna Reddy (30) and Anand (40), both outsourced workers of TTD, were going to Tirumala on a motorcycle for attending night shift when the incident took place. “The leopard is not too big and strong. It seems to be a young one. It attacked us as we crossed its path,’’ the duo said.