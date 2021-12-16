STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man regains memory 4 yrs after mishap

In a true filmy-style scene, a man who lost his memory more than four years ago after meeting with an accident, has regained it now and wants to return home.  

Published: 16th December 2021

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a true filmy-style scene, a man who lost his memory more than four years ago after meeting with an accident, has regained it now and wants to return home.   

In 2017, the railway police found a man aged around 30 years with a head injury and multiple fractures on the railway tracks at Samalkot and shifted him to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada. 

According to the railway police, he accidentally fell down from a running train and suffered serious injuries. He underwent treatment for nearly one year in the GGH. 

Bhadyatha, an NGO which takes care of destitutes and orphans admitted to the GGH, looked after him till his recovery. After being discharged from the GGH, he was shifted to the Mana Illu old age and orphanage being run by the NGO at Peddapuram. He has been staying in the orphanage since 2019. As he lost his memory, the NGO named him Ramu. 

Giving the case details of Ramu, Bhadyatha founder AVV Satyanarayana said they even tried to get him an Aadhaar card for his rehabilitation. 

The man named Ramu says he hails from Assam and has wife and 3 kids

Much to the surprise of the orphanage run by Bhadyatha NGO, Ramu has regained his memory. He informed the orphanage management that his name is Sri Dowhari and he hails from a hamlet in Assam. But he is not able to recollect the location of the hamlet in Assam correctly, though Ramu revealed that he worked as a lorry driver. Saying that he has wife and three children, Ramu wants to return home now. “We have sought the help of the East Godavari district police to trace the family of Ramu. We are leaving no stone unturned to unite Ramu with his family members. We hope to succeed in our attempts to reunite Ramu with his family,” said AVV Satyanarayana, founder of Bhadyatha.

