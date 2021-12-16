Naidu: YSRC MPs bringing disgrace to AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRC government of bringing ‘disgrace’ to Andhra Pradesh by raising the State’s financial collapse in the national capital without a sense of self-respect and decency.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of ‘Dudekula’ community cadre including former IPS officer Shaikshavali joining the TDP in the party Central office on Wednesday, Naidu said the neighbouring States were laughing at AP as YSRC MPs were prostrating to touch the feet of Delhi leaders.

Indirectly referring to the Madras High Court former judge Justice Chandru’s remarks that judiciary in AP is “going beyond its limits and powers”, Naidu said he should have checked facts before making needless comments on the court. That particular judge was talking about constitutional violations without looking at the inhuman conditions that the people were facing. One retired judge of the Supreme Court got a position for his son in AP and started making comments. Those judges were not bothered about suicides and anarchy in the State, he alleged.