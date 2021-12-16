STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State logs 163 Covid cases from 35K sample tests, 3 more die

Andhra Pradesh logged 163 new Covid infections from over 35,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am.

Published: 16th December 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 163 new Covid infections from over 35,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. The overall infections in the State touched 20,75,271 from over 3.08 crore samples tested so far.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the highest of 25 cases were reported from Chittoor and East Godavari districts each while the lowest of three were registered in Kurnool district. 

In all, five districts reported less than 10 new cases each while eight others reported more number of fresh infections when compared to Tuesday. The three north coastal Andhra districts reported 35 new infections while four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 39 fresh cases.

With another 162 recovering, the State now has over 20.58 lakh gross recoveries. The active cases stood at 1,821, out of which  426 were in East Godavari  alone.  Three fatalities -- one each in Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam -- took the overall deaths to 14,471.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid infections recoveries
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp