State logs 163 Covid cases from 35K sample tests, 3 more die

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 163 new Covid infections from over 35,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. The overall infections in the State touched 20,75,271 from over 3.08 crore samples tested so far.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the highest of 25 cases were reported from Chittoor and East Godavari districts each while the lowest of three were registered in Kurnool district.

In all, five districts reported less than 10 new cases each while eight others reported more number of fresh infections when compared to Tuesday. The three north coastal Andhra districts reported 35 new infections while four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 39 fresh cases.

With another 162 recovering, the State now has over 20.58 lakh gross recoveries. The active cases stood at 1,821, out of which 426 were in East Godavari alone. Three fatalities -- one each in Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam -- took the overall deaths to 14,471.