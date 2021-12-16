Subba Rao moves High Court for bail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The main accused in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) ‘scam’ Ghanta Subba Rao filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking bail. Another accused in the case, Nimmagadda Venkata Krishna Prasad, also filed an anticipatory bail in the High Court.

Senior counsel B Adinarayana Rao, on behalf of Subba Rao, said the petitioner, who is highly educated, had quit his job abroad with an intention to impart good education to the children. Adinarayana Rao said though the CID is stating that there are certain violations in the agreement made by the APSSDC with DesignTech and Siemens, the investigating agency is not explaining the violations. Similarly, the investigating agency is alleging that there was diversion of funds but could not produce any evidence.

The CID did not question the person who had made the payments to the private firms on behalf of the APSSDC. CID counsel Chaitanya said investigation was going on and the government officials have given evidence with respect to the role of the accused. Justice D Ramesh posted the matter to Thursday.