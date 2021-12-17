4,410 claims for ex-gratia in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari for 1,290 COVID deaths

S Trimurthulu By

KAKINADA: The mismatch between the official COVID toll and the actual number of deaths in East Godavari district has come to light. As per the official data, the total number of COVID fatalities in the district is 1,290.

Contrary to the official figures, the District Medical and Health Office has received 4,410 applications for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia provided by the government to the kin of victims. On the other hand, the District Revenue Officer has received 1,330 applications for processing from the DM&HO for COVID ex-gratia. The compensation has already been credited into bank accounts of the kin of over 900 victims.

Confusion over the actual number of COVID deaths in East Godavari district is not new as there has been no proper authentication pertaining to the cause of death in several cases. On May 20, 2020, a 60-year-old professional photographer was reported dead due to COVID at G Mamidada village in Pedapudi mandal of the district. It was the first COVID fatality reported in East Godavari.

The mismatch between the official figures and the actual number of COVID deaths is attributed to several factors. The cause of death was not correctly mentioned in several cases. It is assumed that many people died due to other ailments. There were also instances where some people died due to fear of contracting COVID.

During initial stages of the second wave of COVID, when hospital beds were not available, several patients had died without being hospitalised. There is no official data of COVID patients who died without being admitted to hospital.

Following the Centre's direction, the State government has instructed all the district collectors to receive applications and pay ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the kin of COVID victims after verification by a special cell headed by the DRO.

All the 4,410 applications received by the District Medical & Health Officer have duly fulfilled all the criteria to claim Rs 50,000.

When contacted, Dr V Nagabhushan, COVID Nodal Officer, said the mismatch between the official COVID-19 toll and the actual number of deaths in the district might be due to submission of applications by the kin of the patients hailing from East Godavari, who died in other parts of the State, in their native district and several other reasons.