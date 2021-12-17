Ahead of showdown, several people in Tirupati bat for Andhra Pradesh's three-capital plan

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: While the Amaravati JAC leaders and Rayalaseema Intellectual's Forum are planning a showdown in the temple town on Friday and Saturday, respectively, there has been a mixed response among the public on the issue.

Majority of the residents of the temple town advocated for decentralisation of development. "We have to remember what happened during the bifurcation when development was focused in Hyderabad in the united AP. Focusing on one place and developing it is not right. Intellectuals and leaders of political parties should support the three-capital plan," said K Sukumar, a resident of Renigunta.

"Development was focused only at one place for decades. This is the time to develop the backward region of Rayalaseema and a few places of coastal Andhra Pradesh. Even the leaders of various political parties have welcomed the decision of decentralisation of development. But, now they took a U-turn," VS Narayana, a retired bank employee from Tirupati, rued.

Subbaramaiah, a private employee from Stonehousepeta in Nellore, explained the benefits of the State having three capitals. "It will ensure equitable development of all the regions of the State. Only a few farmers are protesting demanding Amaravati as the sole capital of the State. Vizag and Kurnool need equal priority. Decentralization will give employment opportunities to youngsters in the private sector," said Subbaramaiah.

Some people, however, think otherwise. "The State government has taken thousands of acres of land from farmers in the Amaravati region. So the government must continue Amaravati as the sole capital of the State. Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier accepted the proposal for the capital when he was the Opposition leader," said Ch Naresh, a trader from Kavali in Nellore district.

