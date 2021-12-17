STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CID sleuths arrest one more in State Skill Development Corporation scam

The CID officials produced Shah before the ACB court in Vijayawada, which remanded him to judicial custody till December 24.

Published: 17th December 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) arrested Shirish Chandrakant Shah (50) from Mumbai on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in setting up shell companies in connection with the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam. 

The CID officials produced Shah before the ACB court in Vijayawada, which remanded him to judicial custody till December 24. 

Sources said that Chandrakant Shah, a market operator, was previously arrested by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) for laundering hundreds of crores of money by floating 212 shell companies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CID State Skill Development Corporation APSSDC scam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp