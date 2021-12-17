Andhra Pradesh CID sleuths arrest one more in State Skill Development Corporation scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) arrested Shirish Chandrakant Shah (50) from Mumbai on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in setting up shell companies in connection with the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

The CID officials produced Shah before the ACB court in Vijayawada, which remanded him to judicial custody till December 24.

Sources said that Chandrakant Shah, a market operator, was previously arrested by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) for laundering hundreds of crores of money by floating 212 shell companies.