Andhra Pradesh clocks 127 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Active cases in the state stood at 1,758; while 180 people have been recovered.

17th December 2021

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh on Friday logged 127 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,75,546, while the death toll rose to 14,477 with three more fatalities.

Active cases stood at 1,758, a state government bulletin said providing details of the past 24 hours ending 9 am today.

As many as 180 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,59,311, according to the bulletin. Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari districts reported one death each.

Over 33,000 samples were tested during the past 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.09 crore. East Godavari topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 367 followed by Chittoor (287).

