Andhra Pradesh dance troupe to perform on 2022 Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

Published: 17th December 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Battle tanks move through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

Battle tanks move through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The troupe of classical dancer Manogna from Andhra Pradesh has been selected to perform in the Vande Bharatam - Nritya Utsav being held by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The Nrtiya Utsav, a national-level dance competition, will be held to commemorate 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on January 26 during the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. Performers of the Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav are free to choose among the four specified dance categories - Classical, Folk, Tribal and Fusion/Contemporary. 

