Andhra Pradesh dance troupe to perform on 2022 Republic Day celebrations in Delhi
Published: 17th December 2021 10:38 AM | Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:38 AM
VIJAYAWADA: The troupe of classical dancer Manogna from Andhra Pradesh has been selected to perform in the Vande Bharatam - Nritya Utsav being held by the Union Ministry of Culture.
The Nrtiya Utsav, a national-level dance competition, will be held to commemorate 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on January 26 during the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. Performers of the Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav are free to choose among the four specified dance categories - Classical, Folk, Tribal and Fusion/Contemporary.