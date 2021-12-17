Andhra Pradesh logs 148 new cases of COVID-19, 152 others recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 148 new COVID infections from more than 33,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The overall infections in the State now stood at 20,75,419 from an aggregate of 3.08 crore sample tests.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 34 new infections while the remaining districts logged less than 20 cases each. Kurnool, once again, did not report any growth even as four other districts registered single-digit spikes, and contributed 17 to the Thursday's gross of 148 cases.

In total, the Rayalaseema districts logged 42 infections while the three north coastal districts tallied for 33 fresh cases.

With another 152 being declared COVID-negative, the overall recoveries stood at 20.59 lakh mark even as the active caseload came down slightly to 1,814.

Three more deaths -- one each in Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna districts -- took the overall fatalities to 14,474.

Single-digit growth in cases in 4 districts

Kurnool did not report any growth even as four other districts registered single-digit spikes, and contributed 17 to the Thursday’s gross of 148 cases. Rayalaseema logged a total of 42 infections