Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala ghat road may reopen by January 13

Vehicles to Tirumala are now being allowed through the link road connecting the up and down ghat roads.

Published: 17th December 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy inspects road repair works

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy inspects road repair works. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is likely to reopen the ghat road leading to Tirumala, which was badly damaged in recent landslides, before Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 13. A massive landslide on December 1, damaged some portion of the ghat road to Tirumala.

Vehicles to Tirumala are now being allowed through the link road connecting the up and down ghat roads. Experts from IITs and also from Kerala inspected the landslide hit portion of the road and suggested measures to avoid such incidents in the future. 

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday inspected the roads, which are being repaired. "Following the suggestions of IIT experts and the team from Kerala, repair works at the 7, 8, 9, 14 and 15 kilometre milestones of the ghat road are underway on a war-footing," he said.

The works will completed by this year-end. TTD engineers are working day and night to complete the repairs. “Once the restoration works are completed, we will conduct a trial run in the first week of January before reopening the ghat road for pilgrims by Vaikunta Ekadasi," the TTD Chairman added. The Tirumala hill shrine attracts a huge number of pilgrims for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. 

