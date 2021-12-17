Fix ticket rates after informing joint collectors: Andhra Pradesh HC to theatres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the managements of theatres to fix the prices for movie tickets only after informing the joint collectors of the district, who are license issuing authorities.

Dealing with a petition filed by the State government challenging the verdict of a single judge staying the GO 35, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy directed the State government to constitute a committee with officials and representative of film industry for fixing the price for movie tickets. The case hearing was adjourned to December 20.

Presenting his arguments on behalf of the state government, Advocate General S Sriram said prices of the tickets were fixed as per the geographical locations in accordance with the provisions of the AP Cinematograph Act. Objective was to regulate the prices of the tickets, which were being fixed by cinema theater managements irrespective of the facilities they are providing, so as to benefit the cinema-goers.

Intervening, the bench questioned how can the government appeal against the verdict, when it was cinema goer who should appeal, if there is an objection.

In a light vein, it observed that the court is being dragged between the film industry and the government. Increasing the price of movie tickets will benefit theaters and the government which collects tax, but cinema goers will suffer, it observed and said theater management should take note of it.

The AG said the government too is working to benefit the cinema-goers and in that respect has brought in an online ticketing system. Intervening again, the bench asked the government to decide the price by involving all stakeholders including theater managements.

The AG assured that the government will not act unilaterally. He argued that the government had intervened only after receiving complaints from cinema goers. Petitioners’ counsel B Adinarayana Rao argued that as per the single judge orders they have right to decide the pricing of movie ticket and it is being done keeping interests of theaters managements, producers, distributors and cinema goers. Pointing out that in panchayats cinema ticket was fixed at Rs 5, he said at that price not even a cup of coffee is available today.

Intervening, the bench asked the government to constitute a committee with officials and members of the film fraternity. When the bench sought the opinion of AG on the committee and said it would adjourn the case hearing to Friday, the AG said that they do not have any objection to constituting a committee. He said as per the single judge directions, theater managements should consult joint collectors before fixing ticket price, but the same was not followed by any of the theaters.

On the occasion, the advocate general brought to the notice of the court that a major movie is going to be released this week and through advanced booking tickets were released priced at Rs 80 to Rs 140 per ticket and instead of four shows, six shows are to be exhibited. Objecting to AG’s argument, petitioners’ counsel said that only four shows are being screened and the AG wanted the same to be recorded.

Felling of trees: HC issues notice to State, Centre, VMRDA

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued notices to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation MD, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change secretary, VMRDA secretary and Visakhapatnam district collector and directed them not to act against the MOEF norms and VMRDA master plan.

Hearing a PIL filed by Janasena corporator P Murthy Yadav stating that permissions for felling of trees and excavation in CRZ under Survey No 19 of Yendada in Visakhapatnam was against MoEF norms and VMRDA master plan, a division bench directed the respondents to file counters. Case was adjourned to Jan 6.