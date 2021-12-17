STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ganja 'smuggler' dies in road mishap at Visakhapatnam

A 23-year-old BTech student and his friend were involved in the accident on the BRTS Road at RR Venkatapuram in Pendurthi in the early hours of Thursday.

Published: 17th December 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/ RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A youth, who was allegedly smuggling ganja to Visakhapatrnam from Araku, died after he crashed his two-wheeler to a road median in an attempt to escape from police.

A 23-year-old BTech student and his friend were involved in the accident on the BRTS Road at RR Venkatapuram in Pendurthi in the early hours of Thursday. The duo carrying ganja reportedly got panicked at the sight of police.

In their attempt to evade the police, the duo's bike hit the road median. Gopi Manoj of Vundrajavaram in West Godavari district died in the incident, while 23-year-old Varun of Akkayyapalem in Vizag was injured. Both Manoj and Varma were students of an engineering college.

Pendurthi police seized 3 kg of ganja from their bag. Varun was taken into custody and admitted to KGH. A case has been registered. CI Ashok Kumar is investigating. In East Godavari district, the police busted two ganja rackets at Kirlampudi and Alamuru. Peddapuram DSP A Srinivasa Rao said they seized two vehicles carrying 1,731.8 kg of ganja and arrested five persons.

The ganja was seized while it was allegedly being transported from Visakhapatnam Agency to Telangana and Kerala via East Godavari district. The accused were arrested and produced before court. Two others are absconding. In another incident, Alamuru police seized 360 kg of ganja from a vehicle and arrested three persons. 

Mandapet Rural Circle Inspector P Sivaganesh said ganja was concealed under coconut plants in the vehicle. It was allegedly being transported from Vizag Agency to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The seized ganja is worth Rs 14.40 lakh, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Visakhapatrnam Visakhapatrnam road accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp