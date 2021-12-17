Ganja 'smuggler' dies in road mishap at Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/ RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A youth, who was allegedly smuggling ganja to Visakhapatrnam from Araku, died after he crashed his two-wheeler to a road median in an attempt to escape from police.

A 23-year-old BTech student and his friend were involved in the accident on the BRTS Road at RR Venkatapuram in Pendurthi in the early hours of Thursday. The duo carrying ganja reportedly got panicked at the sight of police.

In their attempt to evade the police, the duo's bike hit the road median. Gopi Manoj of Vundrajavaram in West Godavari district died in the incident, while 23-year-old Varun of Akkayyapalem in Vizag was injured. Both Manoj and Varma were students of an engineering college.

Pendurthi police seized 3 kg of ganja from their bag. Varun was taken into custody and admitted to KGH. A case has been registered. CI Ashok Kumar is investigating. In East Godavari district, the police busted two ganja rackets at Kirlampudi and Alamuru. Peddapuram DSP A Srinivasa Rao said they seized two vehicles carrying 1,731.8 kg of ganja and arrested five persons.

The ganja was seized while it was allegedly being transported from Visakhapatnam Agency to Telangana and Kerala via East Godavari district. The accused were arrested and produced before court. Two others are absconding. In another incident, Alamuru police seized 360 kg of ganja from a vehicle and arrested three persons.

Mandapet Rural Circle Inspector P Sivaganesh said ganja was concealed under coconut plants in the vehicle. It was allegedly being transported from Vizag Agency to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The seized ganja is worth Rs 14.40 lakh, police said.