Staff put strike on hold after Andhra Pradesh government's assurance over Pay Revision Commission

VIJAYAWADA: The employees' associations, which are on a warpath demanding implementation of the Pay Revision Commission recommendations and other pending issues, have decided to call off their agitation temporarily with the government promising to look into their demands positively and resolve them in a time-bound manner.

Employees' associations took the decision after a meeting with Finance Minister Buggana Rejendranath and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma in the Secretariat on Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Buggana said that satisfaction of employees was key in an effective public service delivery mechanism.

"Ours is a popularly elected government and the Chief Minister considers all people of the State as his family members. However, due to unprecedented situations for the past one-and-a-half years, the system is disturbed," the Finance Minister said.

"We have discussed all the issues with the union leaders and the government is committed to resolve their problems. The Chief Secretary will conduct a meeting on Wednesday. The issues will be reviewed periodically to resolve them in a time-bound manner," the minister said and appealed to the employees’ associations to call off their agitations.

Speaking to reporters, AP JAC Chairman Bandi Srinivas and AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu announced their decision to call off their agitation as the government agreed to give a written assurance on resolving all their 71 demands.

"We were forced to take the agitation path as there was no response from the government on the financial and non-financial issues raised by us. The Finance Minister and the Chief Secretary gave an assurance to resolve all the issues in a time-bound manner and appealed to us to call off the agitation. So we are calling off our agitation, temporarily," Bandi Srinivas said.

Earlier in the day, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Buggana met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and briefed him on the progress of talks with the employees' leaders. Sajjala said the government was keen on resolving the PRC issue at the earliest and taking measures ensuring that there should be some increase in wages of the employees.

Allaying the fears of employees that their wages would decrease after the implementation of 14.29 per cent fitment, Sajjala said steps were on to ensure that there was no reduction in gross salary after merger of the leftover DAs and 27 per cent Interim Relief.

"Though the Chief Minister is generous, decline in revenues due to the COVID pandemic, implementation of programmes for the poor and downtrodden and delay in getting funds from the Centre hit the State finances hard. Against such a backdrop, there is no possibility of fixing fitment at 34 per cent as demanded by some of the employees' unions," he said.

"At the same time, we will protect the interests of employees," he said and added that a final decision on fitment would be taken on Friday or Monday. The Government Advisor said that other issues raised by the unions will also be resolved in a time-bound manner.