CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates development projects worth Rs 300 crore in Visakhapatnam

He virtually inaugurated the Rs 7.60 crore commercial complex at Pithapuram Colony, expanded nine-km road from Anandapuram Junction to Boni and the Pedarushikonda beach master plan road.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 10 development projects worth `300 crore, including the NAD flyover, in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated 10 development projects executed with  Rs 300 crore in the city on Friday. The Chief Minister who arrived here at 4:30 pm, inaugurated the NAD flyover built at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

He virtually inaugurated the Rs 7.60 crore commercial complex at Pithapuram Colony, 9-km road from Anandapuram Junction to Boni expanded at a cost of Rs 7.55 crore, Pedarushikonda beach master plan road developed with Rs 7.50 crore, Visakha valley double-lane road constructed with Rs 6.97 crore, a Kalyana Mandapam built at a cost of Rs 5.15 crore at China Mushidiwada and a community hall built with Rs 1.56 crore at Dharma Nagar from the NAD Junction venue.

He also inaugurated the VMRDA Park, which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 33.50 crore by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation under the smart city project. 

He virtually launched a multi-level semi-automatic car parking facility set up at the Jagadamba Junction with Rs 11.45 crore, renovated VMAD School with Rs 4.56 crore at Dandu Bazar, heritage town hall developed with Rs 4.24 crore and old municipal office building renovated with Rs 7.16 crore. Jagan went round the VMRDA Park after inaugurating the development projects.

He also unveiled the trophy of the YSR Cup Cricket Tournament to be conducted under the aegis of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on December 21. Later, Jagan attended the marriage of the daughter of Vizianagaram DCCB Chairman N Naidu Babu at the AU Convention Centre and the marriage reception of the granddaughter of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Park gets Rs 33.5 crore face-lift

Rs 11.45 crore  parking lot comes up

