STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: 62 international travellers remain untraced in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

While some of the 62 travellers could not be located at the addresses provided by them, others reportedly informed the authorities that they are yet to reach Prakasam.

Published: 18th December 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prakasam health officials are at their wits' end as 62 out of the 826 international travellers who arrived in the district since November 1, remain untraced. 

While some of the 62 travellers could not be located at the addresses provided by them or have their phones switched off, others reportedly informed the authorities that they are yet to reach Prakasam. As such, the district medical and health office has lodged a complaint with the district police seeking help in the tracing of the 'missing' foreign returnees.

Since November 1, as many as 826 people returned to Prakasam district from 20 countries including South Africa, US, New Zealand, Australia and China. A few international travellers returned from the countries that have reported a large number of COVID-19 Omicron cases.

"With the help of local health volunteers and ASHA workers, our staff have successfully traced 764 of the 826 international travellers who arrived in the district since November 1. All the traced flyers have tested negative for COVID-19 in the confirmatory tests. Testing of the remaining 62 will be done after their tracing," Dr P Ratnavali, DMHO-Prakasam district told The New Indian Express.

She added she had lodged a complaint with the district SP seeking help in the tracing the whereabouts of 42 international travellers. Also, district collector Praveen Kumar has directed the DMHO to contact all foreigners who arrived in the district in the last two weeks and inquire about their health condition and vaccination status. 

Meanwhile, the collector, in a review meeting on Friday, discussed with the officials the preventive measures that need to be take in the wake of the Omnicron variant. Till Thursday, the district has completed single dose vaccination of 26,69,726 (99.50 per cent of the target population) people and double dose vaccination of 79 per cent of the target population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Prakasam district Prakasam international travellers Omicron
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp