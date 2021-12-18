Explain reason for U-turn on Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Stressing that Amaravati is people's capital, Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that it is supported by the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, Congress, CPI, CPM and Jana Sena.

Addressing the Amaravati Parirakshana Mahodyamam meeting at Daminedu here on Friday, he said all political parties have extended their unquestioned support to the assertion 'One State One Capital and that is Amaravati'.

"The ruling YSRC has started betraying farmers of Amaravati and thereby all the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain the reason for his U-turn on the capital issue," he demanded.

The TDP chief recalled laying of the foundation stone for the capital city Amaravati by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, the Centre provided Rs 2,500 crore for the capital and also exempted Amaravati farmers from capital gains tax. Decentralised development could be really brought about in all regions of the State only with the centrally located Amaravati as the capital, he asserted.

Naidu said Amaravati is the nearest centrally-located place for the people of Srikakulam and Anantapur. "Jagan Reddy is running his government from the buildings constructed for the Secretariat, Assembly and residential quarters in Amaravati. Over Rs 10,000 crore was spent by the previous TDP regime. The High Court building is already functioning. Not a single rupee more is needed for Jagan Reddy to continue his administration from Amaravati," Naidu said.

Hailing Amaravati farmers and women, who took part in the 45-day Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Padayatra, he said Amaravati will remain the only capital of the State with divine blessings.

BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana said the YSRC, TDP and BJP had supported and gave their nod for announcing Amaravati as the State capital. He highlighted the fact that farmers of Amaravati voluntarily came forward to give their fertile lands for developing the State capital.

He questioned Jagan Reddy as to why he betrayed the people of Amaravati, when he promised to develop it as the State capital during his election campaign.

BJP leader Pathuri Nagabhushanam said tears of women bode ill for the State. As Jagan Reddy is making women in the State cry in the name of setting up three capitals, Lakshmi (wealth/money) is not staying in the State, which is evident with the State finding it hard to pay even salaries of staff. "The BJP will ensure Amaravati stays as the only capital of AP," he averred.

Rebel YSRC MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju was all praise for the TDP chief and said Amaravati was designed as a self-financing project and Naidu was the architect of it. "TDP chief Naidu has visualised Amaravati as a model city with a lot of potential to generate its own revenue and promote the growth of the entire State. It is not just the capital city of people of Amaravati region," he said. CPI leaders K Narayana and K Ramakrishna and others spoke.

The meeting was attended by around 10,000 people. COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) went for a toss at the venue. Several people were seen not wearing mask. Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said if there were any violations of COVID guidelines issued for the conduct of the public meeting, appropriate action would be taken.

COVID protocol ignored

COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour went for a toss at the meeting venue. Several people were seen without face masks. Tirupati Urban Police said if there were any violation, action would be taken against them