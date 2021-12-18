STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Explain reason for U-turn on Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The TDP chief recalled laying of the foundation stone for the capital city Amaravati by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Leaders from several parties extending their support at Amaravati Parirakshana Mahodyamam meeting held at Daminedu close to Tirupati city on Friday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Stressing that Amaravati is people's capital, Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that it is supported by the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, Congress, CPI, CPM and Jana Sena. 

Addressing the Amaravati Parirakshana Mahodyamam meeting at Daminedu here on Friday, he said all political parties have extended their unquestioned support to the assertion 'One State One Capital and that is Amaravati'.

"The ruling YSRC has started betraying farmers of Amaravati and thereby all the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain the reason for his U-turn on the capital issue," he demanded.  

The TDP chief recalled laying of the foundation stone for the capital city Amaravati by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, the Centre provided Rs 2,500 crore for the capital and also exempted Amaravati farmers from capital gains tax. Decentralised development could be really brought about in all regions of the State only with the centrally located Amaravati as the capital, he asserted.

Naidu said Amaravati is the nearest centrally-located place for the people of Srikakulam and Anantapur. "Jagan Reddy is running his government from the buildings constructed for the Secretariat, Assembly and residential quarters in Amaravati. Over Rs 10,000 crore was spent by the previous TDP regime. The High Court building is already functioning. Not a single rupee more is needed for Jagan Reddy to continue his administration from Amaravati," Naidu said.

Hailing Amaravati farmers and women, who took part in the 45-day Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Padayatra, he said Amaravati will remain the only capital of the State with divine blessings.

BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana said the YSRC, TDP and BJP had supported and gave their nod for announcing Amaravati as the State capital. He highlighted the fact that farmers of Amaravati voluntarily came forward to give their fertile lands for developing the State capital.

He questioned Jagan Reddy as to why he betrayed the people of Amaravati, when he promised to develop it as the State capital during his election campaign. 

BJP leader Pathuri Nagabhushanam said tears of women bode ill for the State. As Jagan Reddy is making women in the State cry in the name of setting up three capitals, Lakshmi (wealth/money) is not staying in the State, which is evident with the State finding it hard to pay even salaries of staff. "The BJP will ensure Amaravati stays as the only capital of AP," he averred.

Rebel YSRC MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju was all praise for the TDP chief and said Amaravati was designed as a self-financing project and Naidu was the architect of it. "TDP chief Naidu has visualised Amaravati as a model city with a lot of potential to generate its own revenue and promote the growth of the entire State. It is not just the capital city of people of Amaravati region," he said. CPI leaders K Narayana and K Ramakrishna and others spoke.

The meeting was attended by around 10,000 people. COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) went for a toss at the venue. Several people were seen not wearing mask. Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said if there were any violations of COVID guidelines issued for the conduct of the public meeting, appropriate action would be taken.

COVID protocol ignored

COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour went for a toss at the meeting venue. Several people were seen without face masks. Tirupati Urban Police said if there were any violation, action would be taken against them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaravati Parirakshana Mahodyamam N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Amaravati
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp