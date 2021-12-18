STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held over CM’s morphed videos

CID warns youngsters against posting derogatory posts on political parties and politicians 

Published: 18th December 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) chief PV Sunil Kumar warned of action against those who post unverified news on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. 

On Friday, the CID arrested Yellapu Santhosh Rao from Rajamahendravaram for reportedly posting morphed videos of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “When questioned, he told us that he works as a social media coordinator for Telugunadu Student Federation, the student wing of the TDP, and confessed that he was being paid for circulating morphed posts of Jagan on social media groups such as CBN Army, Political Moji, ThankYou CM Sir and other Youtube channels,” said CID officials. 

In a press release issued by investigating agency, Sunil Kumar asked youngsters to understand that any wrong post could land them in trouble and urged them to refrain from posting derogatory posts on political parties and politicians. 

The CID chief said they had noticed that some people were sharing unverified information against persons, organisations and political parties by taking money. He further  warned them of stringent action.“We request the public not to share any unverified information unknowingly or intentionally for money. The CID is monitoring social media activities and those who try to create unrest will be punished sternly as per the law,” Sunil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the “non-stop illegal arrests” of social media activists and  said Yellapu Santosh was arrested when he went to admit his pregnant wife to the hospital for delivery. 

“The police have arrested him like he was a terrorist,” he alleged. In a statement, Lokesh deplored that the arrest was made without even giving a prior notice to the social media activist. “The CID officials were violating the guidelines of the Supreme Court only to see joy in the eyes of the ruling YSRC bosses,” he said.

