One polytechnic student killed, 15 injured as tractor trolley overturns in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

One student of a local polytechnic college died while 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident on Friday near Kambalapadu village under Podili police station limits.

Published: 18th December 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Students who travelled in a tractor trolley and met with an accident receiving treatment at Podili Government Hospital in Prakasam district

Students who travelled in a tractor trolley and met with an accident receiving treatment at Podili Government Hospital in Prakasam district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: One student of a local polytechnic college died while 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident on Friday near Kambalapadu village under Podili police station limits.

According to official information, around 30 students of Bellamkonda Polytechnic College-Horticulture wing in Kambalapadu village went on a field visit to a nearby nursery on Friday morning. On their way back around 5:30 pm, close to 25 students were travelling on a tractor trolley while the remaining students and college staff occupied the space on the engine. 

"During preliminary investigation, we came to know that the tractor driver tried to stop the vehicle by applying breaks suddenly. As a result, the link between the trolley and the tractor engine broke. The trolley then overturned on the road," said Podili circle inspetor Sudhakar Rao.

"The remaining students, staff and locals tried to save the students captured under the trolley. They were successfully able to pull out all but one student. M Chinna Koteswari (17) from Srikakulam district died on the spot while seven others sustained severe injuries. Eight students sustained minor injuries," Rao added.

The victims were shifted to the Podili Government Hospital and after first aid, they were moved to Ongole KIMS and Sanghamitra Hospitals for better treatment. Police have registered a case against the tractor driver and the management of the private polytechnic college. Further investigation is underway. 

