State government committed to have three capitals: Andhra Pradesh minister P Ramachandra Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Dismissing the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi's padayatra, which culminated with a public meeting in Tirupati, as a "work of realtors" concerned over their investment and not that of real farmers, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has asserted that the government is committed to have three capital cities for the State as announced earlier.

Speaking to mediapersons at Tirupati Airport in Renigunta on Friday evening, he said that the objective of the three capitals is equitable development of all regions. For this reason, Kurnool was proposed as the Judicial Capital, Amravati Legislative Capital and Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital.

"Several people bought lands in Amaravati region believing the tall claims of Chandrababu Naidu. Now, with no increase in the value of the land they invested in, they took to the street demanding Amaravati as the only capital of the State. It was not God, but Chandrababu Naidu who directed the entire show in Tirupati," he alleged.

The minister said the TDP chief suffered a jolt, when he lost power and an opportunity to encash the capital issue by doing real estate business.

Peddireddy pointed out that Naidu, who was fixated on the development of a single region (Hyderabad), wanted to repeat the same in Amaravati, but his plans came to nought, with the YSRC coming to power. "There is no scope for Naidu to return to power and the movement and agitations under his directions have no meaning," he argued.

Speaking to the media in Tadepalle, Animal Husbandry Minister S Appala Raju, chief whip G Srikanth Reddy, TJR Sudhakar Babu said Tirupati meeting made it clear that entire Amaravati Parirakshana Yatra was managed by Naidu and objective was to protect the interests of those who invested in lands in Amravati expecting huge returns.

They said that injustice is being done to Amaravati. We made efforts to do justice to all the regions, he said. MLA Gudivada Amarnath called it a TDP-sponsored agitation.