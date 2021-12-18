STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu Association of North America to distribute Rs 25 crore worth medical equipment

TANA chairman Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary said that the equipment were donated by North Western Memorial Health Care of Chicago.

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Association of North America (TANA) will distribute Rs 25 crore worth medical equipment to government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The equipment which are being brought through the sea from US is expected to reach Vizag on December 27, TANA chairman Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary said here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the equipment were donated by North Western Memorial Health Care of Chicago. "TANA has planned with the Red Cross to hand over the equipment to governments of the Telugu states, and the Red Cross is identifying the hospitals that need the equipment," Chowdary said.

Anjaiah Chowdary, who was on his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam after assuming charge as the TANA president, said that the association has over 40,000 life members. 

"TANA's TEAM square initiative has helped 40,000 people with cardiac surgeries and set up digital classrooms in 4,000 schools. There are plans to conduct 150 cancer camps in the rural areas of the two Telugu states in association with Grace Foundation and  Basavatarakam Indo-American Hospital," he said.

