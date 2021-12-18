Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams wants to go eco-friendly, bring down power expenses by Rs 4 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) wants to implement energy conservation measures to turn Tirumala an eco-friendly and energy-efficient pilgrim centre. In addition, the Centre's Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has given consent to the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to implement energy-efficient measures at the TTD-maintained temples and choultries.

During a webinar with energy secretary and APSECM officials on Friday as part of National Energy Conservation Week-2021, TTD executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy said that eco-friendly energy efficient practices are important areas and something that the devasthanam wants to focus on. He praised the energy department for ensuring high quality 24x7 power supply to the devasthanam.

According to him, the TTD is planning to install 2.2 MW rooftop solar systems in all colleges and schools in Tirupati and TTD buildings in Tirumala with the support of State-level agencies such as New Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

He noted that the TTD is promoting electric vehicles in Tirumala and Tirupati. Out of total energy consumption of 68 MU per annum in TTD, around 30 per cent is being met from solar and wind power generation. The remaining 70 per cent is supplied by the APSPDCL.

The TTD, which is spending around Rs 40 crore per annum towards electricity bills, is planning to bring down the expenses by Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore in a phased manner by implementing the energy efficiency measures, which includes replacement of old high capacity pumps. It is also examining the Investment Grade Energy Audit recommendations that suggested replacing the old pump sets.

As per the recommendations of the third party accredited energy auditor of BEE, the TTD has decided to replace 5,000 ordinary fans with super-efficient BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans in the first phase. The conventional fans with 75 watts capacity shall be replaced with 35 W BLDC fans.

These fans consume low electricity, generate low noise, have a better life span, improve power factor and control speed remotely. The total investment required for replacement of the existing 5000 fans is Rs 1.35 crore with estimated energy savings of 0.88 MU per annum with Rs 62 lakh monetary savings and payback of just 2 years and 2 months.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said the State government has mainly focused on providing high quality and affordable power supply and quality services to the consumers. "At the same time, energy efficiency is equally important for a sustainable future," he said.