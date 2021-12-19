STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

14 cattle die of hunger in Visakhapatnam ashram  

Over 160 cows were reportedly rescued by police while being illegally transported in lorries after their sale at Narayana Valasa weekly market in Srikakulam district.

Published: 19th December 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

A veterinary staffer attending to cows and calves in Vizag on Saturday, Dec 18, 2021

A veterinary staffer attending to cows and calves in Vizag on Saturday, Dec 18, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In an unfortunate incident, more than a dozen cattle died at Gnanananda Ashram in Venkojipalem in the last couple of days. 

On Monday, Anandapuram police rescued over 160 cows near Mamidilova while the cows were being illegally transported in lorries after their sale at Narayana Valasa weekly market in Srikakulam district. The police then shifted the rescued cows to Gnanananda Ashram in Venkojipalem. Several cows and calves, which were already injured during their transport in lorries, died allegedly due to lack of food and water as the Ashram, which is in dire straits, could not provide proper shelter and food for the cattle. 

While 10 cows and calves died on Friday, four died on Saturday, according to Ashram sources. The ashram can tend only to a limited number of cows, they said. A team of veterinarians rushed to the location to examine the cattle.

Tourism Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who visited the ashram on Saturday, expressed shock and concern over the disturbing incident. Speaking to mediapersons, he said worshiping cows is considered the culture of our nation and it is unfortunate to see them die in a painful state. He said all measures will be taken to avoid such incidents. He donated Rs 10,000 for the immediate food requirements of the cows in the Ashram. He directed authorities to work in coordination with the Police, Revenue, Endowment and Animal Husbandry Departments to look after the cows. There should not be any shortage of staff to protect the cows, he said. 

One of the veterinarians who examined the cows, told mediapersons that the unavailability of food and water has made the already injured cows weak. Post-mortem is being done to know the primary reason behind the death. As a safety measure, the ill cows and calves are being separated from the healthy ones, he said. 

TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna questioned how cows could be brought in flocks to an Ashram where the shelter and food facilities are limited. “If the poor cows were shifted to Simhachalam Gosala instead of this Ashram, their lives could have been saved,” said Ramakrishna. 

Jana Sena corporator Murthy Yadav criticised the police for bringing cows to the Ashram. The police came all the way to the Ashram which is 33 km away from where the cows were rescued. He urged the police to shift the cows to the goshala at Sarada Peetham.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gnanananda Ashram Rescued cows Cows deaths
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp