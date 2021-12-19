STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DRDO chief proposes new course at JNTU

Dr. Satheesh Reddy proposed a new M.Tech programme on ‘Defense Technologies’ and said the DRDO will provide expert faculty to teach the subjects, and sponsor research projects.

DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy

DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Defense Department R&D secretary and chairman of India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Dr. G Satheesh Reddy inaugurated the pylon of 75 years’ celebration of JNTU-Anantapur Engineering College. Satheesh Reddy is an alumni.

He said, “Whenever I visit the campus, I feel the power of this land and will ever be grateful to the college.’’ He further said even as he was inaugurating the pylon he got a message that the Agni-P missile was successfully tested. Dr. Satheesh Reddy proposed a new M.Tech programme on ‘Defense Technologies’ and said the DRDO will provide expert faculty to teach the subjects, and sponsor research projects. 

