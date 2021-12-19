DRDO chief proposes new course at JNTU

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Defense Department R&D secretary and chairman of India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Dr. G Satheesh Reddy inaugurated the pylon of 75 years’ celebration of JNTU-Anantapur Engineering College. Satheesh Reddy is an alumni.

He said, “Whenever I visit the campus, I feel the power of this land and will ever be grateful to the college.’’ He further said even as he was inaugurating the pylon he got a message that the Agni-P missile was successfully tested. Dr. Satheesh Reddy proposed a new M.Tech programme on ‘Defense Technologies’ and said the DRDO will provide expert faculty to teach the subjects, and sponsor research projects.